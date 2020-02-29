India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on February 29 said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terrorism.

After months of negotiations, the US and Taliban signed a landmark peace deal in Qatari capital Doha on Saturday which will provide for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

India's Ambassador to Qatar P Kumaran was among a host of diplomats present at the ceremony where the deal was inked.

"India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was reacting to signing of the US-Taliban deal in Doha and issuance of a joint declaration between the Afghan and US governments in Kabul.

"As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," Kumar said.