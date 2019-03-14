India, Pakistan officials meet to discuss Kartarpur corridor opening

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal is heading the Pakistani delegation.
Indian and Pakistani officials are meeting amid easing of tensions to discuss opening a visa-free border crossing to allow pilgrims to easily visit a Sikh shrine close to the border with Pakistan.
India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar says the talks have started after a Pakistani delegation crossed over to the Indian side on March 14. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal is heading the Pakistani delegation.
Tensions flared last month after a suicide attack killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. The Indian air force launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, saying it was targeting militants it blamed for the bombing.