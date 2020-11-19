PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India only G20 country 'on track' to meeting 2C target of 2015 Paris Agreement

The Climate Transparency Report 2020, a coalition of 14 global think tanks including India’s TERI, showed the top three emitters – United States, European Union and China are far from their required trajectory

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
India is the only country among G20 nations which is “on track” to meeting its 2C goal as promised in the 2015 Paris Agreement, a global coalition report showed on November 18.

Ajay Mathur, Director - The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), told The Times of India that India has become “an example” for others to “move the world to a 2-degree C warming future” adding that the country met its requirements through “large scale adoption of renewable electricity.”

“(India’s) experience of enabling growth in the power, transport and industry sectors to be based on zero-carbon-emissions technologies would have huge replicative value in other G20 countries,” he felt.

The Climate Transparency Report 2020, which is a coalition of 14 global think tanks including India’s TERI, showed the top three emitters – United States, European Union and China are far from their required trajectory.

China in fact was found to be “highly incompatible” with the 2C warming goal, despite declaring intention to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Overall, no country is on track for the 1.5C aligned targets which were discussed at the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2018. The report comes ahead of the G20 summit this weekend.

As per the report, lives lost due to extreme weather events between 1999-2018 number at 2.20 lakh and economic losses run into $2.6 trillion. Here Russia (2,939) and India (2,925) recorded the highest number of deaths, but averaged out in terms of deaths per million inhabitants.

Economic loss wise (1999-2018), India saw a $14 billion slip due to extreme weather, while the US – which under President Donald Trump exited the Paris Agreement – saw over $51 billion loss.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted emissions in 2020, and the report projects 7.5 percent decrease in 2020, compared to 2019 – largely driven by a complete halt in air travel. However, this emissions decline is not expected to sustain as countries prepare for economic recovery.
tags #climate change #environment #India #world

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.