MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

India non-committal on media report on possible RIC summit

Russian news agency TASS, quoting a Kremlin official, said holding of the RIC (Russia-India-China) summit figured in during a recent video conference between President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), China's President Xi Jinping (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: REUTERS)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), China's President Xi Jinping (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: REUTERS)

India on December 16 chose not to comment on a Russian media report that said a summit of the top leaders of Russia, India, and China under a trilateral framework may take place in the near future. Russian news agency TASS, quoting a Kremlin official, said holding of the RIC (Russia-India-China) summit figured in during a recent video conference between President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xi, and Putin had a trilateral meeting in the Japanese city of Osaka in June 2019, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit. When asked about the report, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters that he was not in a position to comment on it.

"The RIC foreign ministers' meeting in the virtual format took place on November 26. I do not have anything particular beyond that," he said. Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said the topic of cooperation in the Russia-India-China format was "addressed" in the talks between Putin and Xi.

The leaders "agreed to continue exchanging opinions in this regard and to endeavour to hold the next summit within the RIC framework in the near future," he added, according to TASS. "Putin informed Xi Jinping about the visit to New Delhi on December 6 in this context," the Kremlin's spokesperson said.

India and Russia vowed to ramp up cooperation in confronting major challenges such as terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan during Putin's visit to India. Days before Putin's visit, the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China held talks in the virtual format with a focus on regional issues of mutual interests including the situation in Afghanistan.

Close

Related stories

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest. India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of the trilateral in Moscow in September last year.
PTI
Tags: #China #India #RIC summit #Russia #trilateral talks #World Politics
first published: Dec 16, 2021 09:41 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.