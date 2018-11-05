App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Malawi ink MoUs on extradition, atomic energy, visas as Venkaiah Naidu meets Prez Mutharika

The two sides also signed an MoU for an extradition treaty between the two countries and a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, Tirumurti said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and Malawi on November 5 signed three MoUs on extradition, cooperation in atomic energy and visa waiver for diplomats and officials as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met Malawian President Arthur Peter Mutharika and held wide-ranging talks.

During the meeting between the two leaders, India also offered specialised training programmes for Malawi defence forces, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

An MoU on cooperation in the field of atomic energy for peaceful purposes was signed between the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership and Malawi's Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, he said.

The two sides also signed an MoU for an extradition treaty between the two countries and a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, Tirumurti said.

related news

"The Vice President also conveyed our agreement to extend the new line of credit of $215.16 million for 18 water projects in Malawi," he said.

India will also construct a Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Malawi. It will also gift a cancer treatment machine to the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Malawi.

India has agreed to allow import of mangoes from Malawi, Tirumurti said, adding that the country will also set up a pan-African training institute in agriculture under grant assistance in the landlocked nation.

Malawi has also ratified the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance, he said.

Naidu arrived on November 4 on the concluding leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Underling that India and Malawi shared cordial relations and a similar colonial past, Naidu recalled the India visit of former Malawi president Bingu wa Mutharika, who was also the brother of the current head of the African nation.

Bingu, an economist, was the president of Malawi from May 2004 till his death on April 2012. He was also an alumnus of the Delhi University, where he studied in the 1960s.

Mutharika said he consider Naidu "as a brother".

On November 4, addressing a gathering of the Indian community, Naidu said the strong bilateral ties between the two nations are cemented by a common vision of developing the citizenry.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:34 pm

tags #India #Malawi #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.