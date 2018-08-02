App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India likely to postpone raising tariffs on U.S. goods

In June, New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from these new tariffs, announced it would raise import tax on some U.S. products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India plans to delay the imposition of retaliatory duties on U.S. goods, the trade ministry said on Thursday, to allow time to resolve disputes that worsened after President Donald Trump imposed tariff hikes on steel and aluminium.

In June, New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from these new tariffs, announced it would raise import tax on some U.S. products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

An Indian commerce ministry spokesman said the government proposed to put the new tariffs, which were due to go into effect on Aug. 4, on hold.

Trade differences between India and the United States have been rising since Trump took office. Bilateral trade rose to $115 billion in 2016, but the Trump administration wants to reduce its $31 billion deficit with India, and is pressing New Delhi to ease trade barriers.

related news

"The Ministry of Commerce has suggested to the department of revenue to amend the notification for further extension of retaliatory measures for 45 days," Monideepa Mukherjee, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters.

India bought more than half all U.S. almond shipments in 2017 and a U.S. trade body had said New Delhi's plan to impose higher duties was a matter of concern.

India has proposed to buy petroleum products from the U.S. to help narrow the trade deficit. The United States has also emerged as a top arms supplier to India and U.S. companies are bidding for military aircraft deals worth billions of dollars.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.