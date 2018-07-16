India keen to join Russia in WTO case against US on steel, aluminium duties

India has expressed its willingness join the World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute consultation requested by Russia as third party against the US decision to impose high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products. In a communication to the WTO, India has stated that it has substantial trade interest in the sector.

In May, India had already dragged the US to the World Trade Organisations dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of these import duties.

"India hereby notifies its desire to join the consultations requested by the Government of the Russian Federation.concerning the measures that the US introduced to adjust imports of steel and aluminium into the US, including imposing additional advalorem import duties on certain steel and aluminium products and exempting certain WTO members from these measures," the WTO said.

To understand the developments on the issue, India is joining the dispute cases on the subject as a third party member.

India has also stated that it is a significant exporter of steel and aluminium products to the US.

In 2017, India was the 10th largest exporter of steel to America as per the data published by the US Department of Commerce.

"As a result of this substantial trade interest, India respectfully requests that it be permitted to join the consultations in this dispute," it said.

Seeking consultation under the aegis of WTO is the first step of dispute settlement process.

If the two nations are not able to reach a mutually agreed solution through consultation, the complainant may request for a WTO dispute settlement panel to review the matter.

Trump has imposed 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium.

India's exports of steel and aluminium products to America stood at about $1.5 billion every year.

India has also expressed its willingness join the WTO dispute consultation requested by Norway as third party.