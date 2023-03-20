 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India indispensable for peace and stability in Indo-Pacific: Japanese PM

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Delivering the 41st Sapru House lecture, Kishida also strongly condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and said global principles of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity must be adhered to in every corner of the world

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Group of Seven wealthy nations at a virtual meeting later on Friday would call on countries to not send military aid to Russia.(File image)

India is indispensable for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and no country should use force or coercion in trying to drive their territorial claims, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday after unveiling his plan for the region.

Delving into the Ukraine conflict, Kishida also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that ’today’s era is not of war’.

The Japanese prime minister delivered the lecture in the presence of a gathering of top diplomats, envoys and strategic affairs experts, hours after holding wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi on further strengthening the India-Japan ’Special Strategic and Global Partnership’.”India is indispensable,” Kishida said while elaborating on his vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.