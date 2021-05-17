MARKET NEWS

India has 26 potential cases of bleeding, clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

"There is a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events" after being vaccinated, the data showed.

Reuters
May 17, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

An Indian government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of AstraZeneca Plc's Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday.

TAGS: #AstraZeneca #coronavirusCOVID-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: May 17, 2021 03:21 pm

