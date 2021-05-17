India has 26 potential cases of bleeding, clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

"There is a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events" after being vaccinated, the data showed.

An Indian government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of AstraZeneca Plc's Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday.

