India, France hold defence dialogue; discuss ways to bolster cooperation in bilateral, regional & multilateral fora

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu held the fourth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue here on Monday and the two leaders shared the commitment to work together on enhancing cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

Singh said the discussions were "warm and fruitful".

Singh and Lecornu co-chaired the annual defence dialogue. This is Lecornu's first visit to India as Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic.

Singh held the "Fourth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic Sebastien Lecornu in New Delhi today. The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. A wide range of bilateral, regional, defence and defence industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the dialogue," the defence ministry here said in a statement.

They also discussed means to "strengthen maritime cooperation" and increase the scope and complexity of bilateral exercises, it said.

