India Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says Soros dangerous, debate needed on democracy

Feb 18, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a conference in Sydney on Saturday that Soro's comments were typical of a "Euro Atlantic view".

India's foreign minister said the democratic world needed a debate on democracy, labelling billionaire investor George Soros old, rich, opinionated and dangerous for his comments on India that didn't recognise its difficult path from colonisation.

In a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference the billionaire investor Soros on Thursday criticised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying India was a democracy but Modi was not a democrat.

He said there was a debate and conversation that we must have on democracy, including whose values defined a democracy as the world rebalanced and became less Euro Atlantic.