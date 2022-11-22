India, EU hopeful of timely conclusion of negotiations on trade and investment agreements

India and the European Union on Tuesday expressed hope that there is a timely conclusion of negotiations on their trade and investment agreements, and agreed on the need for greater ambition in the implementation of their connectivity partnership.

The 9th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were held in Delhi and was co-chaired by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service.

During the consultations, both sides were pleased to note the enhanced intensity and political momentum in the India-EU relationship, a start towards which was made during the 15th India-EU Summit held in July 2020 and which was further strengthened by the India-EU Leaders, Meeting in May 2021, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

They took stock of key bilateral developments, including the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, announced by Prime Minister Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's visit to India in April 2022 as Chief Guest for the Raisina Dialogue, the MEA said.

They also welcomed the progress in negotiations on the India-EU trade and investment agreements, in line with the decision taken during the Leaders' Meeting in May 2021, it said.

The two sides expressed hope for the timely conclusion of negotiations, two rounds of which have already been concluded. They also agreed on the need for greater ambition in the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership, the MEA said.

The two sides reviewed the working of various institutional mechanisms between India and the EU, including on cybersecurity, counterterrorism, maritime security and disarmament and non-proliferation, and explored the possibility of further cooperation on security and defence aspects of the India-EU strategic partnership. The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to work closely towards the next India-EU Summit, the statement said.

PTI

