India entitled to compensation, but can't prosecute Italian Marines, rules UN Court

A United Nations court on July 2 ruled that India is entitled to compensation for the damages incurred by the 2012 shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the Kerala coast, but has no jurisdiction over the men. The Permanent Court of Arbitration said it was up to India and Italy to decide the amount of compensation warranted in the case, which had soured bilateral ties between the two.

An international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen in 2012 by two Italian marines has upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the tribunal upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities under the provisions of the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea).

"The Tribunal observed that India and Italy had concurrent jurisdiction over the incident and a valid legal basis to institute criminal proceedings against the marines," Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

"The Tribunal rejected Italy's claim of compensation for the detention of the marines. However, it found that the immunities enjoyed by the marines as State officials operate as an exception to the jurisdiction of the Indian courts and, hence, preclude them to judge the marines," he added.

Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre were arrested in February 2012 for shooting the two fishermen. They said the killings were accidental, as they mistook the fishermen for pirates and fired warning shots while on duty on the Italian oil tanker “Enrica Lexie” off the southern Indian coast.

The two marines were held in custody in India for several years as local prosecutors pressed murder charges. Girone and Latorre were later allowed to return home pending the resolution of the dispute between the two states, which was handed over to the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague.

(With agency inputs)