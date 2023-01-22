 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Egypt to discuss defence, trade and terrorism during Sisi visit

Pranay Sharma
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Observers describe Sisi’s visit as redolent with the nostalgia of the bonhomie the two countries enjoyed during the era of Egyptian President Abdel Gamal Nasser and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the first Egyptian leader to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.

India and Egypt are likely to enhance their strategic partnership through a series of agreements during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s “historic” visit to Delhi next week to widen and deepen their bilateral relationship.

The agreements would lay the groundwork for stronger cooperation between the two countries in a host of areas including security, defence, energy, trade, and investment.

Besides, the two sides are also likely to discuss ways to increase cooperation in areas like agriculture, Information Communications Technology (ICT), pharmaceuticals, and counter-terrorism.

Sisi has been to India twice before. But this visit is special as it can revive the strong ties the two countries once enjoyed.

Observers describe his visit as redolent with the nostalgia of the extraordinary bonhomie the two countries enjoyed in the 1950s and 1960s, during the era of Egyptian President Abdel Gamal Nasser and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.