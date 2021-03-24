English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

India desires cordial relations with people of Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi writes to Imran Khan

The development comes days after Pakistani PM Imran Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as his past peace overtures were not positively received.

Associated Press
March 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart saying he desires cordial relations with Pakistan, officials said on March 23, in what appeared to be a rare peace overture.

PM Modi wrote Imran Khan to congratulate him on the country's annual Pakistan Day, which commemorates March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.

Two senior officials at Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed the contents of the letter to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote in the letter, but added: “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”

The development comes days after Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as his past peace overtures were not positively received.

Close

Related stories

The letter also comes days after Pakistan's powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at a seminar on security issues in Islamabad, called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and for peace talks with archrival India.

Read: Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news report.
Associated Press
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #World News
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:48 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.