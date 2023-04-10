 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

India denies British media report of halting UK trade talks on Sikh extremists

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

The trade talks between UK and India have not been suspended, government sources told CNBC TV18

The report mentioned that relations between India and the UK have soured in recent months

India has halted trade talks with the UK until Britain publicly condemns a Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian embassy building in London in March, The Times reported on April 10.

The Indian government, however, denied the media reports and government sources told CNBC TV-18 that the trade talks have not been suspended.

In an effort to get the negotiations back on track, the UK Home Office is planning an announcement and crack down in the coming weeks on Sikh extremists and supporters of the Khalistan movement, which has called for the independence of Punjab, according to The Times.

Also Read: Crackdown on Amritpal: Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions, says Kejriwal