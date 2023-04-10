India denies British media report of halting UK trade talks on Sikh extremists

India has halted trade talks with the UK until Britain publicly condemns a Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian embassy building in London in March, The Times reported on April 10.

The Indian government, however, denied the media reports and government sources told CNBC TV-18 that the trade talks have not been suspended.

In an effort to get the negotiations back on track, the UK Home Office is planning an announcement and crack down in the coming weeks on Sikh extremists and supporters of the Khalistan movement, which has called for the independence of Punjab, according to The Times.

The report mentioned that relations between India and the UK have soured in recent months after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised and the British Broadcasting Corporation ran a critical documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police in Punjab have been hunting for fugitive Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh after he called on followers to revive the Khalistan movement. Singh's supporters in April vandalized the Indian High Commission in London, with a similar incident occurring at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Security at the residence of the UK's top diplomat in New Delhi was briefly removed following the attack in London.

