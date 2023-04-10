English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    India denies British media report of halting UK trade talks on Sikh extremists

    The trade talks between UK and India have not been suspended, government sources told CNBC TV18

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
    UK India trade talks

    The report mentioned that relations between India and the UK have soured in recent months

    India has halted trade talks with the UK until Britain publicly condemns a Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian embassy building in London in March, The Times reported on April 10.

    The Indian government, however, denied the media reports and government sources told CNBC TV-18 that the trade talks have not been suspended.

    In an effort to get the negotiations back on track, the UK Home Office is planning an announcement and crack down in the coming weeks on Sikh extremists and supporters of the Khalistan movement, which has called for the independence of Punjab, according to The Times.

    Also Read: Crackdown on Amritpal: Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions, says Kejriwal

    The report mentioned that relations between India and the UK have soured in recent months after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised and the British Broadcasting Corporation ran a critical documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Related stories

    Police in Punjab have been hunting for fugitive Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh after he called on followers to revive the Khalistan movement. Singh’s supporters in April vandalized the Indian High Commission in London, with a similar incident occurring at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Security at the residence of the UK’s top diplomat in New Delhi was briefly removed following the attack in London.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Khalistan movement #Punjab #UK India #UK-India trade
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 01:30 pm