 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

India condemns terror attack on hotel in Somalia

PTI
Aug 21, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

"India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI)

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed at least 12 people.

According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday.

"India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," Bagchi said.

 

PTI
TAGS: #External Affairs Ministry #somali hotel siege #Somalia
first published: Aug 21, 2022 08:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.