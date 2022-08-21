English
    India condemns terror attack on hotel in Somalia

    "India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST
    File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI)

    India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed at least 12 people.

    According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday.

    "India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," Bagchi said.

     
    PTI
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 08:14 am
