India committed to goal of nuclear weapon-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla at UNGA

Foreign Secretary voicedIndia's commitment to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament, leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
(Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka)

(Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka)


Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on September 28 said that India will engage with all member states in a "spirit of openness" towards realising a world free of nuclear weapons.

"India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step by step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed, multilateral framework that is global and non-discriminatory," Shringla said at the 76th UNGA on the International Day for The Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Shringla also stated that the meeting will provide further impetus to global collective efforts through a synthesis of various proposals and ideas.

He voiced India's commitment to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament, leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

"India, as a responsible nuclear weapon State, has a nuclear doctrine outlining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear-weapon States," he said.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated India's openness to new ideas as manifest in the ancient text of the Rig Veda, as he quoted that, 'Let noble thoughts come to us from all sides'.

It is in this spirit of openness that India will engage with all Member States towards realising a nuclear weapons-free world, Shringla said.

He pointed out that as the world's sole multilateral disarmament negotiating forum, the Conference on Disarmament, is well placed to commence negotiations on a Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention.

(With agency inputs)
