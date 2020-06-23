App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tensions | Senior Chinese general authorised attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley: Report

According to a US news report, General Zhao Zongqi, who is the head of China’s Western Theatre Command and among the few combat veterans still serving in the People's Liberation Army, approved the operation along the LAC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A senior Chinese army general authorised his troops to attack Indian soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15-16, according to a report by US News & World Report.

The violent face-off had led to 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, getting killed. There were casualties on the Chinese side too, details of which remain unclear. The clash also escalated border tensions between the two sides further.

Also Read | Opinion: China’s insecurities have played out in Ladakh

Close

General Zhao Zongqi, who is the head of China’s Western Theatre Command and among the few combat veterans still serving in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), approved the operation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the news report.

related news

The report, citing United States intelligence, suggests that the senior officer has overseen prior stand-offs with India and had previously expressed concerns that China must not appear weak to avoid getting exploited by the United States, its allies and India. Zhao ordered the June 15-16 face-off as a way to "teach India a lesson", the report adds.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read | Opinion: Is China facing a Xi Jinping-Li Keqiang rivalry amidst a job crisis?

This contradicts China's earlier claim that Indian soldiers had twice crossed the LAC — the de facto border — and launched an attack, triggering a fierce physical confrontation.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, had said that "the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces."

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 11:55 am

tags #China #India #India China border news #world

