China must take military actions against India when necessary: Beijing mouthpiece

Global Times, in an editorial published on September 1, said that Indian troops had illegally crossed the LAC on August 31 and undermined the peace and stability in the China-India border area. It also advised Beijing to take "military actions when necessary".

"India is trying to turn it into a new disputed area as a bargaining chip in negotiations. Obviously, India is taking an aggressive approach on border issues rather than prioritising stability in border regions," the editorial said, adding that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has "sufficient force to safeguard every inch of the country."

"If India wants to engage in competition, China has more tools and capability than India. If India would like a military showdown, the PLA is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962," the editorial said, referring to the Indo-China war in 1962

It further said that India must not be fooled by the United State' support because China-India border issues can be solved by the two. "The US can only support India verbally. How can it help India grab Chinese territory?" it quipped.

The editorial also advised China to "prepare to carry out a military struggle" at the border. "When India recklessly challenges China’s bottom line, China must not be soft. It must take military actions when necessary, and ensure it can win," Global Times said.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. While not an official party mouthpiece, the Global Times' views are believed at times to reflect those of its leaders.

"China is several times stronger than India, and India is no match for China. The history of Asia and the world has told us that any force keen on opportunism tends to bully the weak while fear the strong. India is a typical opportunist when it comes to the China-India border issue," it added.

The India China standoff continues even after several rounds of diplomatic and military level talks. The Indian Army on August 31 said that it had thwarted an attempt by Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the night of August 29-30.

Indian soldiers pre-empted People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions, the army said.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that Chinese troops had violated consensus by carrying out the “provocative military movements”.

Meanwhile, China demanded on August 31 that India must withdraw troops which, Beijing said, had illegally crossed their shared border, its military spokesman said. The Chinese military spokesman said China was taking countermeasures and would safeguard its territorial sovereignty.