you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border issue: Chinese state-run daily says India should not be fooled by the US

Good-neighbourly relations have been China's basic national policy over the past decades. However, it will not give up any inch of territory, the editorial said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid stress at the India-China border, Global Times Chinese government run daily, in an editorial published on Friday, said India must not be fooled by the United States as it supports India to "hype border disputes".

It said China and India regard development as their priority, and neither country has the will to escalate the border conflict.

"The US has long begun to strategically suppress China and support India and has implemented an Indo-Pacific Strategy in recent years. India has gradually formed an illusion of strategic superiority toward China," it said.

"India should not be fooled by the US. Washington is keen on placing a wedge between countries and drawing countries to its own side. But this serves the US' strategic pressure on China, instead of other countries' geopolitical interests," the editorial published on June 5 said.

It further said that the United States looks forward to disputes between India and China in order to gain from it. "By supporting India in their conflict with China, Washington hypes new border disputes and encourages New Delhi's confrontation against Beijing," Global Times said.

"China does not want to fall foul of India. Good-neighbourly relations have been China's basic national policy over the past decades. However, it will not give up any inch of territory."

With China-India cooperation, New Delhi will enjoy a peaceful international environment. However, if the two countries face a showdown, the entire Himalayan region and the Indian subcontinent will face instability.

Maintaining peace is in line with the two countries' interests, the editorial notes.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #China #India #world

Maharashtra govt will procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients: Tope

Delhi govt files FIR against Ganga Ram hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

Coronavirus pandemic | MCX staffer succumbs to COVID-19; nine others test positive

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.