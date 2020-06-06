India-China border issue: Chinese state-run daily says India should not be fooled by the US

Amid stress at the India-China border, Global Times Chinese government run daily, in an editorial published on Friday, said India must not be fooled by the United States as it supports India to "hype border disputes".

It said China and India regard development as their priority, and neither country has the will to escalate the border conflict.

"The US has long begun to strategically suppress China and support India and has implemented an Indo-Pacific Strategy in recent years. India has gradually formed an illusion of strategic superiority toward China," it said.

"India should not be fooled by the US. Washington is keen on placing a wedge between countries and drawing countries to its own side. But this serves the US' strategic pressure on China, instead of other countries' geopolitical interests," the editorial published on June 5 said.

It further said that the United States looks forward to disputes between India and China in order to gain from it. "By supporting India in their conflict with China, Washington hypes new border disputes and encourages New Delhi's confrontation against Beijing," Global Times said.

"China does not want to fall foul of India. Good-neighbourly relations have been China's basic national policy over the past decades. However, it will not give up any inch of territory."

With China-India cooperation, New Delhi will enjoy a peaceful international environment. However, if the two countries face a showdown, the entire Himalayan region and the Indian subcontinent will face instability.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Maintaining peace is in line with the two countries' interests, the editorial notes.