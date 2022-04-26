India, China account for 63% of total military expenditure in Asia-Oceania region

Representative Image

China’s military allocation reached $293 billion in 2021—a 4.7 percent increase compared to 2020 and a 72 percent jump from 2012; while India’s military expenditure has increased to $76.6 billion in 2021 — a 0.9 percent hike compared to 2020 and 33 percent rise from 2012.

As per a report released by defence think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on April 25, this makes China and India the biggest spenders on the military in the Asia-Oceania region – accounting for 63 percent of such expenditure.

In fact, Asia and Oceania spent a total of $586 billion on the military in 2021, a 3.5 percent increase from 2020. The regional trend has continued upwards since 1989 largely boosted by China and India, the report added.

The increase in military spending by the countries that share borders gains importance in the context of a 23-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh, which followed after a violent clash in the Pangong lake area in May 2020. Both countries have between 50,000 to 60,000 troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On April 21, in an address at the biannual Army Commanders' Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ongoing talks with China for a peaceful resolution in Ladakh “will continue” and that “disengagement of troops and de-escalation of the situation is the way forward”.

The report noted that India has “prioritised the modernisation of its armed forces and self-reliance in arms production amid ongoing tensions and border disputes with China and Pakistan that occasionally spill over into armed clashes”.

It added that 64 percent of the capital outlays in India’s 2021 military budget was earmarked for the acquisition of domestically produced arms — in a drive to “strengthen the indigenous arms industry”.

Notably, China is also the world’s second-largest spender, followed by India in the third spot. The United States occupied the first spot, while the United Kingdom and Russia round up the top five.

The five largest military spenders together accounted for 62 percent of the world’s expenditure in the area, with the US and China jointly accounting for 52 percent of this pie.

(With inputs from PTI)





