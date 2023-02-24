 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

India can help shape outcomes expected at COP28: UNFCCC executive secretary

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

G20 countries are responsible for over 80 per cent of the world's global emissions. It will be targeted policy decisions in these countries which will provide the market signals to deliver the transformation, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell (Image source: https://www.un.org)

India and its influential role as the G20 presidency can help deliver a clear political framework and shape the outcomes expected at COP28, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said in Bengaluru on Friday.

G20 countries are responsible for over 80 per cent of the world's global emissions. It will be targeted policy decisions in these countries which will provide the market signals to deliver the transformation, he said delivering the valedictory address at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by The Energy and Resources Institute in Bengaluru.

"Over the next 10 months, we have a unique opportunity to provide the course correction the world needs on climate change and make COP28 a transformational moment in what must be a decisive decade. Closing the massive gaps in each of the work areas -- mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and finance require unprecedented collaboration and support at the highest level.

"We look to India and its influential role as the presidency of G20 to help us deliver a clear political framework and help shape the outcomes we must see at COP28," Steill said.