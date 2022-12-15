 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India can help decoupling US from dependency on China: Donald Trump Jr

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Citing China's global role and action, Donald Trump Jr said, "I think that's an incredible opportunity for India. But also for the relationship between India, and the United States, as global leaders."

The eldest son of USA’s 45th President Donald Trump Jr feels that India can help US decouple from China, which will in return create incredible opportunities for the Asia's third largest economy.

"I think we need to get decoupled from China," Trump Jr said adding that India is a place that can fill in the shoes of China for the US.

"So I think, again, that creates incredible, geopolitical opportunities as well as economic opportunities for the country," he added.

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Donald Trump Jr spoke on the Indo-US and US-China relationship while talking about how bolstering relations with India, the US can decrease its dependency on medical supplies, microchips, and more.

"As you see the rise of China" and their "actions" around the world. "I think bolstering relationships between countries like India and the United States and democratic strongholds around the world," is absolutely "critical".