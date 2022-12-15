India can help decoupling US from dependency on China: Donald Trump Jr

Twitter also temporarily banned Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr after he posted a video clip discussing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. (Image: Reuters)

The eldest son of USA’s 45th President Donald Trump Jr feels that India can help US decouple from China, which will in return create incredible opportunities for the Asia's third largest economy.

"I think we need to get decoupled from China," Trump Jr said adding that India is a place that can fill in the shoes of China for the US.

"So I think, again, that creates incredible, geopolitical opportunities as well as economic opportunities for the country," he added.

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Donald Trump Jr spoke on the Indo-US and US-China relationship while talking about how bolstering relations with India, the US can decrease its dependency on medical supplies, microchips, and more.

"As you see the rise of China" and their "actions" around the world. "I think bolstering relationships between countries like India and the United States and democratic strongholds around the world," is absolutely "critical".

Trump Jr also spoke about India’s vital role in global dialogue, China’s negative influence on the world, and his father’s inspiration to build ‘Truth Social’.

Talking about India serving as the hub for serving the outsourcing needs of the world, Trump Jr opined that "India can accommodate a lot" and satisfy US's outsourcing needs that are currently being served by China entirely. "whether that be through Medical or microchips, all of these things that so many countries have become so dependent on China."

Trump Jr believes China has proven to be a "very bad actor around the world for quite some time."

Citing China's global role and action, Trump Jr said, "I think that's an incredible opportunity for India. But also for the relationship between India, and the United States, as global leaders."