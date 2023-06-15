India can become one of the superpowers of the world: Publicis Groupe chairman Maurice Levy

Maurrice Levy, Founder of VivaTech

Maurrice Levy, founder of VivaTech and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, said that India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world as it has the world’s largest population with innovators.

Post the inauguration of the India Pavillion at Europe’s biggest startup event being organised in Paris, he told ANI, “India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world for several reasons. The first is population. It is a population of entrepreneurs and innovators. They can create, invent, disrupt and the last but not the least aspect is that they have a big heart.

He further spoke about the country making huge strides in the realm of cyber security. “When you look at the difference in a few years of what happened in India, it is absolutely fantastic because India was almost nowhere when it came to cyber security. And now it is one of the major players in the world,” added Levy.

On PM Modi’s upcoming visit to France to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade on July 14, Levy stated that the relationship between the two countries is that of alliance, partnership and mutual respect. “We are extremely honoured to have Prime Minister Modi come for Bastille Day. We are extremely pleased because this is strengthening the alliance and the partnership between President Macron and PM Modi, between France & India and fostering the development of our economies,” he added.