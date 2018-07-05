App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 11:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

India asks Maldives to restore political process before holding presidential election

Amid political instability in the country, the Maldivian government announced that presidential elections will be held in September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India expressed concern over announcement of elections in the Maldives without allowing democratic institutions, including Parliament and the judiciary, to work in a free and transparent manner.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India wants "credible restoration" of the political process and the rule of law in the island nation before the elections are conducted.

"The announcement of elections in the Maldives at a time when the democratic institutions, including the Majlis and the judiciary, are not allowed to function in a free and transparent manner is indeed a matter of concern," he said.

Kumar said India was closely following the evolving situation in the country.

related news

"We have urged the Government of Maldives to return to the path of democracy and ensure credible restoration of the political process and the rule of law, before the elections are conducted," he said.

"It is important that a conducive atmosphere is created for holding free and fair elections in the Maldives," Kumar added.

Amid political instability in the country, the Maldivian government announced that presidential elections will be held in September.

Ties between India and the Maldives nose-dived after Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen declared emergency on February 5 following an order by the country's Supreme Court to release a group of opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely criticised trials.

The emergency was lifted 45 days later.

Last month, a Maldivian court sentenced the island nation's former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom as well as the chief justice of its supreme court to long prison terms, which was criticised by India.

Since the beginning of the political crisis in the Maldives, India has repeatedly urged the Maldivian government to allow all institutions, including its Supreme Court and Parliament, to function in a free and independent manner, and to permit genuine political dialogue between all political parties.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 11:09 pm

tags #Election #India #Maldives

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.