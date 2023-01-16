 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India among countries evolving food systems for bigger gains for farmer-allied SMEs: WEF study

Jan 16, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

The World Economic Forum report, released in Davos on the first day or its Annual Meeting 2023, said the countries that tackle food crisis can boost jobs, health and nature and also meet net zero goals better.

Food systems, when transformed, can help solve some of the world's toughest problems, from climate change to resilient livelihoods, the WEF report said. (Image: Shutterstock)

India figures among the few countries that have been able to evolve their food systems for a broader set of outcomes by unlocking the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises, a new WEF report said on Monday.

It listed India, Ghana and Vietnam as among the countries that have been able to evolve their food systems by unlocking the potential of SMEs, particularly those that are farmer-allied and operating in local food chains.

Food systems, when transformed, can help solve some of the world's toughest problems, from climate change to resilient livelihoods, the report said.

"Transforming food systems provide healthy and nutritious diets and dignified jobs for farmers and producers. This report shows how economic development with environment protection supports communities in climate adaption and mitigation efforts," Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director of the WEF's Centre for Nature and Climate, said.

The report, prepared in collaboration with Bain & Company, presented repeatable models from seven 'early mover' countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe whose performance has been comparatively strong and whose examples and lessons are widely relevant.