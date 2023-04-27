 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India accuses China of violating border agreements

Associated Press
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with visiting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations, Indias Defense Ministry said.

India's defense minister accused China on Thursday of eroding the entire basis of ties between the countries by violating bilateral agreements, a reference to a nearly 3-year-old standoff involving thousands of soldiers stationed along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region.

Singh told Li that "development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranqulity at the borders," and that all border issues need to be resolved in accordance with existing agreements and commitments, the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment on the talks by the Chinese side.