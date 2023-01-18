 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India a 'great example' of countries who are choosing security assistance from US: Pentagon

Jan 18, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder also said the US understands that some countries that bought Russian or Soviet-era weapons want to maintain some type of relationship with Moscow.

India is a "great example" of countries who are choosing security assistance from the US, the Pentagon has said, underlining that it was ready for any response to wean them away from Russia.

"There are a lot of countries that maintain a security or defence relationship with Russia. Again, that's a sovereign decision for individual countries to make," he said on Tuesday at a media briefing in Washington.

Ryder made these remarks when asked if there is no concern if information or technology that the US might share with them will be shared with Russia.

"Many of those nations have in the past purchased Russian-built or Soviet-era equipment. So it stands to reason that they may maintain some type of relationship. From a security cooperation standpoint, certainly from the US perspective, I think that the types of security assistance the United States provides to include capabilities is much more dependable and also maintained," he added.

"And something that we continue to discuss with various partners and allies around the world on would they -- should they choose to purchase those kinds of systems, we're certainly all ears. India is a great example," Ryder said.