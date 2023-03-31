 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In watershed moment, Trump indictment sets US on uncertain course

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Trump, 76, said he was "completely innocent" and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Democrat who led the investigation, of trying to hurt his electoral chances.

Donald Trump, the ex-president and frontrunner to be Republican nominee in 2024

Donald Trump, the ex-president and frontrunner to be Republican nominee in 2024, is set to face a mug shot, finger-printing and a court appearance next week after being indicted over a probe into hush money paid to a porn star in a historic U.S. first.

The possible spectacle of Trump's appearance in Manhattan before a judge as the first sitting or former President to face criminal charges, with international media camped outside, could further divide the world's most powerful country.

The specific charges against Trump are not yet known as the indictment remains under seal, but CNN on Thursday reported Trump faced more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

