In Vladimir Putin and Russia, Xi Jinping sees a counterweight to American influence: White House

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Mikhail TERESHCHENKO / SPUTNIK / AFP)

In President Vladimir Putin and Russia, the Chinese President Xi Jinping sees a counterweight to the American and NATO influence in the world, the White House said Tuesday.

The statement by John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, came as Putin hosted the Chinese leader.

"I think you've seen over the years that these two countries are growing close together. I wouldn't go so far to call it an alliance." (it's) a marriage of convenience, because that's what I think it is. In President Putin and Russia, President Xi sees a counterweight to American influence and NATO influence, certainly on the continent and elsewhere around the world," Kirby told reporters at a daily news conference here.

"In President Xi, President Putin sees a potential backer here. This is a man who doesn't have a whole lot of friends on the international stage. They can count them on one hand mostly. He really needs and wants President Xi's support for what he's trying to do, because he's blowing through inventory," he said.