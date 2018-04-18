In US, a telecom giant has been fined Rs 260 crore for giving false rings on failed calls

US-based telecom company, T-Mobile agreed to pay $40 million or Rs 260 crore for using false ringtones when calls could not be connected in rural areas.

The US government controlled telecom regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC) claimed that T-Mobile was indulging in a practice which has been banned in 2014. FCC accused the company of failing to fix problems with completing calls, reported the BBC.

T-Mobile said that the issue was “unintentional” and has been “corrected” since January 2017. Though, it eventually settled the case with the FCC.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn in a statement said that the issue might have affected millions of calls over several years in the past.

Though, the decision of FCC chairman Ajit Pai to not include customers in the settlement negotiations did not go down well with Clyburn.

"Prior consent decrees have included direct-to-consumer benefits, such as refunds or discounts, or notifications to customers who have been impacted. Despite demonstrating a clear and tangible consumer harm, in this consent decree, consumers are treated as a mere afterthought," she said.