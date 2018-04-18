App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Apr 18, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In US, a telecom giant has been fined Rs 260 crore for giving false rings on failed calls

T-Mobile said that the issue of “unintentional” and has been “corrected” since January 2017. Though, it eventually settled the case with the FCC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based telecom company, T-Mobile agreed to pay $40 million or Rs 260 crore for using false ringtones when calls could not be connected in rural areas.

The US government controlled telecom regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC) claimed that T-Mobile was indulging in a practice which has been banned in 2014. FCC accused the company of failing to fix problems with completing calls, reported the BBC.

T-Mobile said that the issue was “unintentional” and has been “corrected” since January 2017. Though, it eventually settled the case with the FCC.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn in a statement said that the issue might have affected millions of calls over several years in the past.

Though, the decision of FCC chairman Ajit Pai to not include customers in the settlement negotiations did not go down well with Clyburn.

"Prior consent decrees have included direct-to-consumer benefits, such as refunds or discounts, or notifications to customers who have been impacted. Despite demonstrating a clear and tangible consumer harm, in this consent decree, consumers are treated as a mere afterthought," she said.

tags #Business #FCC #T-Mobile #US #world

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.