In Ukraine, Christmas lights defy darkness of war, and children ask for peace

New York Times
Dec 25, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

This year, decorations are hardly visible in Ukrainian cities

Hundreds of missiles and drones aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power — and dozens of cities without Christmas lights.

It was no accident that the wave of attacks came before the holidays and in the darkest and coldest time of year, said Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister.

“It is important for the Russians,” he said, “that Christmas and New Year’s Eve pass in darkness in Ukraine.”

With that in mind, some Ukrainian cities decided to be inventive with their Christmas decorations — finding ways to win back the season while not wasting precious electricity or disappointing children as holiday lights blink out during the attacks.

In the usually serene square of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, the capital, authorities put up what they called the Christmas Tree of Invincibility. It was decorated with papier-mâché white doves and a strip of blue and yellow lights — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — powered by a diesel generator.

They were fitting decorations for a city where the sound of generators is now heard more than the rumble of traffic. The Tree of Invincibility can be heard before it can be seen.