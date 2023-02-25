 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In the wild tale of ‘cocaine bear,’ an apex predator is the true star

New York Times
Feb 25, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

A few years back, Warden, a screenwriter, stumbled upon the tale of a 175-pound black bear that had dropped dead in a Georgia forest after ingesting cocaine that drug smuggler Andrew Thornton had thrown from a plane.

Jimmy Warden wanted his bear to have its full 15 minutes of fame — while it was still alive.

Thornton had parachuted out, weighed down with $14 million worth of the drug along with firearms and survivalist equipment. He was found dead Sept. 11, 1985, wearing a bulletproof vest and Gucci loafers, on a driveway in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The bear’s corpse, stuffed and christened Pablo Escobear, supposedly ended up at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.