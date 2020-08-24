In the line of succession? 7 things you need to know about Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong

File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong (right) (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is comatose and with his health deteriorating rapidly, his younger sister Kim Yo-jong had been declared the de facto second-in-command, according to South Korean diplomat Chang Song-min, former aide of former South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung.

Reports suggest that Kim Yo-jong has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing diplomatic relations with the rivals the United States and South Korea. North Korea has not responded to these news reports.

While the succession plan of the North Korean regime is not known publicly, it is widely believed that Kim Yo-jong would be a frontrunner to take over the reins of the secretive country.

Here are seven things you need to know about Kim Yo-jong:

> Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in the country’s politics.

> According to North Korea Leadership Watch, she attended primary school in Bern, Switzerland around the same time Kim Jong-un was studying there. She lived in a private home and was attended to by staff and watched over by bodyguards.

> Kim Yo-jong is thought to be four years younger than her brother and was rarely seen in public until 2010. However, her public appearances have increased since. She had also become a regular face in her father Kim Jong-il’s core team in 2011.

> She is believed to have worked behind the scenes in North Korea's crucial propaganda agencies. This had led to the United States adding her to the list of sanctioned senior officials in 2017 because of human rights abuses and censorship.

> During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading her country’s official delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea

> Kim Yo-jong was seen dashing about to make sure everything went well for her older brother during bilateral summits, including holding an ashtray for him at a train station on his way to a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam.