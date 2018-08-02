App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 11:36 AM IST

In the hands of God: A look at Vietnam's 'Golden Bridge' that is drawing tourists from around the world

Photos of the bridge from the forested hills of central Vietnam have gone viral on social media. So let's take a stroll through the 'hands of God'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nestled in the densely forested Ba Na Hills, Vietnam's Golden Bridge has been attracting hordes of visitors since it opened in June this year.
1/6

Nestled in the densely forested Ba Na Hills, Vietnam's Golden Bridge has been attracting hordes of visitors since it opened in June this year.
The shimmering structure, set more than 3,280 feet above sea level, was designed to evoke the image of giant hands of God, pulling a strip of gold out of the land.
2/6

The shimmering structure, set more than 3,280 feet above sea level, was designed to evoke the image of giant hands of God, pulling a strip of gold out of the land.
The 150-metre long bridge, that snakes through picturesque mountains, is held by two weathered-looking hands, which at first glance, appear to be made of stone, but are actually built using steel mesh, concrete with a fibreglass finish.
3/6

The 150-metre long bridge, that snakes through picturesque mountains, is held by two weathered-looking hands, which at first glance, appear to be made of stone, but are actually built using steel mesh, concrete with a fibreglass finish.
The bridge has been designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City and reportedly set the Vietnam government back by USD 2 billion.
4/6

The bridge has been designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City and reportedly set the Vietnam government back by USD 2 billion.
Ba Na Hills, which reportedly attracted 2.7 million visitors last year, was established by French colonists in 1919. It once boasted of some 200 villas, but only a few ruins remain today. The Hills is now known for its cobbled streets, a Fantasy Park and a French-style village.
5/6

Ba Na Hills, which reportedly attracted 2.7 million visitors last year, was established by French colonists in 1919. It once boasted of some 200 villas, but only a few ruins remain today. The Hills is now known for its cobbled streets, a Fantasy Park and a French-style village.
According to a report by BBC, developers are planning to build an adjoining silver bridge that would resemble God's strand of hair. (Picture credits: Reuters)
6/6

According to a report by BBC, developers are planning to build an adjoining silver bridge that would resemble God's strand of hair. (Picture credits: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 11:04 am

