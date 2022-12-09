 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In the deal to free Griner, Putin used a familiar lever: Pain

New York Times
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Brittney Griner (File Image: AP)

President Vladimir Putin of Russia wants to prosecute his war in Ukraine in the same way he secured the freedom on Thursday of a major Russian arms dealer: inflict so much pain on Western governments that, eventually, they make a deal.

The Kremlin pushed for more than a decade to get Viktor Bout, convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, released from prison in the United States. But it was only this year, with the arrest at a Moscow airport of American basketball star Brittney Griner, that Putin found the leverage to get his way.

On Thursday, pro-Kremlin voices celebrated Bout’s release, in a prisoner exchange for Griner, as a victory, a sign that no matter the desire to punish Russia over the war in Ukraine, the United States will still come to the table when key American interests are at play. Russia negotiated from “a position of strength, comrades,” Maria Butina — a pro-Putin member of parliament who herself served time in an American prison — posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Putin’s emerging strategy in Ukraine, in the wake of his military’s repeated failures, now increasingly echoes the strategy that finally brought Bout back to Moscow. He is bombarding Ukrainian energy infrastructure, effectively taking its people hostage as he seeks to break the country’s spirit.

The tactic is threatening the European Union with a new wave of refugees just as Putin uses a familiar economic lever: choking off gas exports. And Putin is betting that the West, even after showing far more unity in support of Ukraine than Putin appears to have expected, will eventually tire of the fight and its economic ill effects.

There’s no guarantee that strategy will work. Although President Joe Biden yielded on Bout, he has shown no inclination to relent on U.S. support for Ukraine. America’s European allies, while facing some domestic political and economic pressure to press for a compromise with Russia, have remained on board.