 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

In sweltering Bahamas courtroom, Sam Bankman-Fried fights incarceration

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

The Bahamas courtroom hearing, conducted over the course of six hours, saw Bankman-Fried, dressed in a suit rather than his typical t-shirt attire, seeking bail to dispute his extradition to the U.S. He was ultimately refused and faces possible extradition to the United States.

Cordoned-off roads, a sweltering courtroom and numerous delays marked Sam Bankman-Fried's first in-person public appearance since his crypto company collapsed.

The Bahamas courtroom hearing, conducted over the course of six hours, saw Bankman-Fried, dressed in a suit rather than his typical t-shirt attire, seeking bail to dispute his extradition to the U.S. He was ultimately refused and faces possible extradition to the United States.

It was a stunning fall from grace for the crypto boss, once estimated by Forbes as worth as much as $26.5 billion.

"I'm not waiving," Bankman-Fried said when asked if he would seek to waive his right to an extradition hearing.

It was a rare comment in a hearing that was largely taken up with lawyers discussing process. In another comment, Bankman-Fried referred to the night of his arrest as "hectic."

There was high anticipation ahead of the appearance by Bankman-Fried, who has done numerous media interviews since his firm collapsed but not been widely seen in public.