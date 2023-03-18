 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In stoic Ukraine, stony faces are starting to crack and to cry

New York Times
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

So much of the messaging from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on down has been that they are tough, they are ready to sacrifice, they are “unbreakable” — that’s one of Zelenskyy’s favorite words.

The war has led to several Ukrainians seeks refuge in neighbouring European nations (AP file image)

Hunched over a bowl of borscht in a crowded restaurant, the man was bragging about how many people he used to employ, all his political connections and how, if he ever had to, he could even kill someone and make the trouble “go away.”

With his clean-shaven head, black sweatshirt and hands the size of bear paws, he certainly looked as if he could make good on that threat. And if this overtly macho owner of a construction company couldn’t do it himself, he kept dropping hints of his links to the Ukrainian underworld.

But then his face suddenly softened, saddened.

“All my life, all my life, when I had problem, I could fix it,” he said. “But now … with this war ...” — he couldn’t even finish his sentence. He covered his face with his hands and burst into sobs, tears plunking into his soup.