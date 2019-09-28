App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

In slip of tongue, Pak PM Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian 'president' in UNGA speech

Khan kept on mentioning about the ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Imran Khan on September 27 described Narendra Modi as "the Indian president", in a slip of tongue by the cricketer-turned Pakistani prime minister. During his marathon speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan goofed up once and called Prime Minister Modi as the "president".

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls.

Khan, who was the captain of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning team, kept on mentioning about the ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.'

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #Pakistan #world

