In Pics | Stratolaunch: Airplane with the largest wingspan in the world takes flight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 A gigantic six-engine aircraft, with the largest wingspan in the world, took its first test flight on April 13 over the Mojave Desert in California, US. The aircraft belongs to Stratolaunch Systems. (Image: Stratolaunch website) 2/7 The jet flew for about two and a half hours, reaching a maximum speed of 304 kmph and altitude of up to 17,000 feet in its maiden flight. (Image: Stratolaunch website) 3/7 The enormous aircraft, built by Stratolaunch Systems Corp, is designed to air-launch rockets and other space vehicles into space. It can carry as many as three satellite-laden rockets at a time under the center of its wing. (Image: Stratolaunch website) 4/7 Its impressive wingspan stretches up to 385 feet -- one of the widest wingspan in the aviation history. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 The plane built by American aerospace company Scaled Composites, was made by reassembling parts from two used Boeing jetliners. It has dual fuselages, 28 wheels and six Boeing 747 engines. (Image: Stratolaunch website) 6/7 Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, created Stratolaunch in 2011 and funded the project. Allen died in October 2018, following complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/7 Stratolaunch beats the record of previous wingspan leader Hughes H-4 Hercules -- a World War II-era eight-engine flying boat which was nicknamed the 'Spruce Goose'. The ramshackled carrier wingspan measured 320 feet, but is just under 219 feet long. (Image: Wiki Commons) First Published on Apr 14, 2019 02:12 pm