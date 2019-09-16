In Pics | 20 cities where international tourists spend the most money

Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index has ranked cities according to the International Overnight Visitor Spend in 2018. Here's the list Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/21 Travelling involves quite a few expenses. Apart from transportation, accommodation and food, tourists often spend on shopping. Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index has ranked cities according to International Overnight Visitor Spend in 2018. Here are the top 20 cities. (Representative image: Pixabay) 2/21 Antalya, Turkey | $7.65 billion in 'Overnight International Visitor Spending' as of 2018 (Image: Reuters) 3/21 Miami, US | $7.70 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/21 Barcelona, Spain | $7.86 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/21 Sydney, Australia | $8.03 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/21 Los Angeles, US | $8.24 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/21 Istanbul, Turkey | $8.26 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/21 Bali, Indonesia | $8.86 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/21 Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island | $9.02 billion (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 10/21 Seoul, South Korea | $9.31 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/21 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | $11.13 billion (Image: Reuters) 12/21 Phuket, Thailand | $12.01 billion (Image: Reuters) 13/21 Palma de Mallorca, Spain | $12.69 billion (Image: Reuters) 14/21 Tokyo, Japan | $13.77 billion (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 15/21 Paris, France | $14.06 billion (Image: Reuters) 16/21 New York, US | $16.43 billion (Image: Reuters) 17/21 London, UK | $16.47 billion (Image: Reuters) 18/21 Singapore | $16.56 billion (Image: Reuters) 19/21 Bangkok, Thailand | $20.03 billion (Image: Reuters) 20/21 Mecca, Saudi Arabia | $20.09 billion (Image: Reuters) 21/21 Dubai, UAE | $30.82 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:52 am