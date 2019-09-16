App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | 20 cities where international tourists spend the most money

Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index has ranked cities according to the International Overnight Visitor Spend in 2018. Here's the list

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Travelling involves quite a few expenses. Apart from transportation, accommodation and food, tourists often spend on shopping. Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index has ranked cities according to International Overnight Visitor Spend in 2018. Here are the top 20 cities. (Representative image: Pixabay)
1/21

Travelling involves quite a few expenses. Apart from transportation, accommodation and food, tourists often spend on shopping. Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index has ranked cities according to International Overnight Visitor Spend in 2018. Here are the top 20 cities. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Antalya, Turkey | $7.65 billion in 'Overnight International Visitor Spending' as of 2018 (Image: Reuters)
2/21

Antalya, Turkey | $7.65 billion in 'Overnight International Visitor Spending' as of 2018 (Image: Reuters)

Miami, US | $7.70 billion (Image: Reuters)
3/21

Miami, US | $7.70 billion (Image: Reuters)

Barcelona, Spain | $7.86 billion (Image: Reuters)
4/21

Barcelona, Spain | $7.86 billion (Image: Reuters)

Sydney, Australia | $8.03 billion (Image: Reuters)
5/21

Sydney, Australia | $8.03 billion (Image: Reuters)

Los Angeles, US | $8.24 billion (Image: Reuters)
6/21

Los Angeles, US | $8.24 billion (Image: Reuters)

Istanbul, Turkey | $8.26 billion (Image: Reuters)
7/21

Istanbul, Turkey | $8.26 billion (Image: Reuters)

Bali, Indonesia | $8.86 billion (Image: Reuters)
8/21

Bali, Indonesia | $8.86 billion (Image: Reuters)

Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island | $9.02 billion (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
9/21

Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island | $9.02 billion (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Seoul, South Korea | $9.31 billion (Image: Reuters)
10/21

Seoul, South Korea | $9.31 billion (Image: Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | $11.13 billion (Image: Reuters)
11/21

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | $11.13 billion (Image: Reuters)

Phuket, Thailand | $12.01 billion (Image: Reuters)
12/21

Phuket, Thailand | $12.01 billion (Image: Reuters)

Palma de Mallorca, Spain | $12.69 billion (Image: Reuters)
13/21

Palma de Mallorca, Spain | $12.69 billion (Image: Reuters)

Tokyo, Japan | $13.77 billion (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
14/21

Tokyo, Japan | $13.77 billion (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Paris, France | $14.06 billion (Image: Reuters)
15/21

Paris, France | $14.06 billion (Image: Reuters)

New York, US | $16.43 billion (Image: Reuters)
16/21

New York, US | $16.43 billion (Image: Reuters)

London, UK | $16.47 billion (Image: Reuters)
17/21

London, UK | $16.47 billion (Image: Reuters)

Singapore | $16.56 billion (Image: Reuters)
18/21

Singapore | $16.56 billion (Image: Reuters)

Bangkok | $20.03 billion (Image: Reuters)
19/21

Bangkok, Thailand | $20.03 billion (Image: Reuters)

Mecca, Saudi Arabia | $20.09 billion (Image: Reuters)
20/21

Mecca, Saudi Arabia | $20.09 billion (Image: Reuters)

Dubai, UAE | $30.82 billion (Image: Reuters)
21/21

Dubai, UAE | $30.82 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:52 am

tags #Economy #Slideshow #Travel #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.