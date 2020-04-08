In pics: Wuhan was a city in slumber before the lockdown ended

During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next. AP @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Wuhan ended the coronavirus lockdown on April 8. The Chinese city where the pandemic started late in 2019 seems to have awakened from a long slumber. (AP) 2/12 For more than two months, the once-bustling city of 11 million people was all but silent. Its borders were sealed, businesses closed and communities kept behind barriers. (AP) 3/12 During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next. (AP) 4/12 A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus walks past idling digging machineries along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 5/12 A resident is silhouetted by lights reflected from a ferry along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 6/12 A resident is silhouetted by lights reflected from a ferry along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 7/12 A child wearing a mask against the new coronavirus takes a nap along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 8/12 A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 9/12 A resident looks out from onboard a gunboat relic displayed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 10/12 Residents wearing mask against the new coronavirus enjoy a quiet moment along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 11/12 Residents wearing masks against the new coronavirus are silhouetted amongst plants along the river bund in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) 12/12 A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench near the government propaganda with the slogan "Chinese Dream" in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP) First Published on Apr 8, 2020 11:18 am