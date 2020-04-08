App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: AP

In pics: Wuhan was a city in slumber before the lockdown ended

During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next.

AP @moneycontrolcom
Wuhan ended the coronavirus lockdown on April 8. The Chinese city where the pandemic started late in 2019 seems to have awakened from a long slumber. (AP)
For more than two months, the once-bustling city of 11 million people was all but silent. Its borders were sealed, businesses closed and communities kept behind barriers.

For more than two months, the once-bustling city of 11 million people was all but silent. Its borders were sealed, businesses closed and communities kept behind barriers.
During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan's residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next.

During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next.
A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus walks past idling digging machineries along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus walks past idling digging machineries along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
A child wearing a mask against the new coronavirus takes a nap along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A child wearing a mask against the new coronavirus takes a nap along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
A resident is silhouetted by lights reflected from a ferry along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A resident is silhouetted by lights reflected from a ferry along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)

A child wearing a mask against the new coronavirus takes a nap along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
A resident looks out from onboard a gunboat relic displayed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A resident looks out from onboard a gunboat relic displayed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
Residents wearing mask against the new coronavirus enjoy a quiet moment along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Residents wearing mask against the new coronavirus enjoy a quiet moment along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
Residents wearing masks against the new coronavirus are silhouetted amongst plants along the river bund in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Residents wearing masks against the new coronavirus are silhouetted amongst plants along the river bund in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench near the government propaganda with the slogan "Chinese Dream" in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench near the government propaganda with the slogan "Chinese Dream" in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
A resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench near the government propaganda with the slogan "Chinese Dream" in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 11:18 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #Slideshow #World News #Wuhan

