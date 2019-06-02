Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Here's a list of top 10 best airports in the world according to AirHelp Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar; Tokyo Haneda International Airport in Japan and Athens International Airport in Greece top the 2019 annual best airports ratings by AirHelp. This list includes an Indian airport too. Check out the list of top 10 best airports in the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport, Sao Paulo – Brazil: This airport serves the municipality of Campinas, in the Sao Paulo State, outside the city of Sao Paulo. It is one of the busiest airports in South America. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 9. Tenerife North Airport, Tenerife – Spain: This is one of the two international airports on the Tenerife Island of Spain. In 1977, it was the site of the ‘Tenerife airport disaster’ -- termed as the worst accident in aviation history. The accident killed 583 passengers and crew after two Boeing 747s collided on the runway amid heavy fog. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad – India: This airport opened in 2008, serves Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. It is the sixth busiest airport in India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/11 7. Changi Airport, Singapore: This is not only Singapore’s premier airport but is also considered as the largest transportation hub in Southeast Asia. It serves as the hub for Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SilkAir, among others and has been consistently ranked as one of the best airports on various rankings. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 6. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Moscow – Russia: While Sheremetyevo is one of four major airports that serves capital Moscow, it is the busiest in the country. It was originally built as a military airbase and was converted into a civilian airport in 1959. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5. Gdansk Lech Wałęsa Airport, Gdansk – Poland: It serves the Tricity metropolitan area that includes cities of Gdańsk, Sopot and Gdynia. It is the third largest airport in the country in terms of passenger traffic. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/11 4. Afonso Pena International Airport, Curitiba – Brazil: It serves the city of Curitiba and was built by the Brazilian Air Force in partnership with the US Army during the Second World War. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. Athens International Airport, Athens – Greece: This is the busiest airport in Greece by a distance. It serves the capital city and is a gateway for tourists travelling to the country. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Tokyo International Airport, Tokyo – Japan: It is one of the two primary airports that serve the Greater Tokyo Area. Besides being the busiest airport in the country, it serves as the primary base for two of Japan's major airlines -- Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA). (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. Hamad International Airport, Doha – Qatar: This is Qatar’s premier airport and serves as the hub for Qatar Airways. It replaced the former Doha International Airport in 2014. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 10, 2019 09:35 am