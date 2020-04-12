App
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | World celebrates Easter under the shadow of coronavirus

Here are images of people celebrating Easter across the world, even as cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia. Easter service that is live-streamed via the internet for parishioners due to social gathering restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

A non-contact infrared thermometer and a Bible are seen at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia. Easter service that is live-streamed via the internet for parishioners due to social gathering restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)

A woman offers prayer during a live-streamed Easter Session in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

A woman offers prayer during a live-streamed Easter Session in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)

A girl waits to see the Easter Bunny in California, US. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

A girl waits to see the Easter Bunny in California, US. (Image: Reuters)

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, holds a masks as he enters the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before the start of the Easter Sunday service amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. (Image; Reuters)
4/9

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, holds a masks as he enters the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before the start of the Easter Sunday service amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. (Image: Reuters)

A giant inflatable Easter bunny, messages of support for the NHS and an ambulance are seen at Belle Vue Mansions in Southbourne, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

A giant inflatable Easter bunny, messages of support for the NHS and an ambulance are seen at Belle Vue Mansions in Southbourne, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Pope Francis leads the Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

Pope Francis leads the Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)

A protective face mask hangs from a microphone at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

A protective face mask hangs from a microphone at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wears a face mask during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

A woman wears a face mask during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

Priests wear face masks during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Priests wear face masks during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #world

