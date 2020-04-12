In Pics | World celebrates Easter under the shadow of coronavirus

Here are images of people celebrating Easter across the world, even as cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 A non-contact infrared thermometer and a Bible are seen at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia. Easter service that is live-streamed via the internet for parishioners due to social gathering restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 A woman offers prayer during a live-streamed Easter Session in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 A girl waits to see the Easter Bunny in California, US. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, holds a masks as he enters the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before the start of the Easter Sunday service amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 A giant inflatable Easter bunny, messages of support for the NHS and an ambulance are seen at Belle Vue Mansions in Southbourne, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Pope Francis leads the Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 A protective face mask hangs from a microphone at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 A woman wears a face mask during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Priests wear face masks during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 12, 2020 02:18 pm