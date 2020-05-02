In pics | With humans in lockdown, here’s a majestic view of landscapes across the world

Amid lockdowns and various levels of restrictions across the world, here are some photos giving a rare glimpse of the world, left untouched by no or few humans Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people remain locked at homes while following social distancing as a precautionary measure. Thus, while humans are away from the world outside, we take a look at landscapes with no or few people. (Image: AP) 2/17 The Lincoln Memorial is reflected in the still waters of the reflecting pool on the National Mall in Washington, USA before dawn, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) 3/17 The sun sets along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds and traffic after casinos and other business continue to be shuttered due to the coronavirus, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, USA. (AP Photo/John Locher) 4/17 Rajpath, India's ceremonial boulevard is deserted, as India's Presidential Palace is seen during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) 5/17 Waves glow with blue bioluminescence from an algae bloom in the ocean waters as a lifeguard tower sits on a beach still closed in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 27, 2020, in Del Mar, California, USA. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) 6/17 A flock of sheep move on an empty road near Soria, as the lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus continues in Spain, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) 7/17 The Kremlin and its towers and churches are reflected in the Moscow River along a deserted embankment as the sun rises over Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) 8/17 Winter Palace and the Alexander Column are reflected in a puddle after the rain at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) 9/17 The Christ the Redeemer statue stands above the Guanabara bay during dusk amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) 10/17 Empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles is seen during the coronavirus outbreak, April 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California, USA (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) 11/17 Mt. Washington looms in the distance over scenic North Conway, New Hampshire, USA, where most small shops and churches remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) 12/17 The First Baptist Church and small shops remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, April 26, 2020, in North Conway, New Hampshire, USA (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) 13/17 Waves wash over rocks as a beacon of light shines across the rocky shore from the Point Judith Lighthouse in Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman) 14/17 The Acropolis is lit as the island of Aegina stands in the background and behind it the distant shores of the Peloponnese peninsula, April 24, 2020 in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) 15/17 A deserted street leads to the historic Chase County Courthouse at dusk, April 23, 2020, in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, USA. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) 16/17 Seagulls fly around an empty lifeguard station on Santa Monica State Beach, April 10, 2020, in Santa Monica, California, USA. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) 17/17 Shorebirds make their way along the beach at sunset, March 11, 2020, in Coronado, California, USA. (Image: AP Photo/Gregory Bull) First Published on May 2, 2020 01:27 pm