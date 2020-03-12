In pics | Coronavirus impact: Italian cities wear deserted look after lockdown to contain outbreak

Coronavirus infections in Italy crossed the 10,000 mark, more than anywhere but China, and the number of deaths from the disease rose to 631. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Italy announced an unprecedented lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 10,000 and the death toll reached 631. Shops and restaurants are closed, flights are cancelled and the streets remain deserted. The government has informed residents to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) 2/11 An empty street in Naples, Italy, after an unprecedented lockdown across Italy was imposed to slowdown the outbreak of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitisation operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy. (Image: Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP) 4/11 Personnel of a special ambulance for the transportation of the new coronavirus patients finish dressing up before intervening in Rome. (Image: AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia) 5/11 A woman walks at the subway in Milan on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 A prelate walks outside St. Peter's Square after the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of the square in Rome after government extended restrictions on movement of people to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) 7/11 Medical personnel leaves one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures outside the hospital of Brescia, Northern Italy. (Image: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) 8/11 Two people walk in Rome's Piazza Navona, deserted after coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) 9/11 A policeman checks cars entering Milan, Northern Italy following the measures to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus. People moving from one place to another for work or health reason must have special permission. (Image: AP photo/Claudio Furlan/LaPresse) 10/11 Few people walk at the Naviglio Grande canal, one of the favorite spots for night life in Milan, Italy. (Image: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) 11/11 Medical personnel works inside one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures outside the hospital of Brescia, Northern Italy. (Image: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) First Published on Mar 12, 2020 08:38 am